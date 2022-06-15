Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA)

Scope

The Urban Resource Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable urban systems and resource management.

Led by Dr. Amalia Zucaro from the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA) and Dr. Feni Agostinho from Paulista University, the Urban Resource Management section welcomes submissions in the various domains of urban resource management, which address the interconnections between sustainable development and urban systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

appropriate energy supply and use for urban systems

development patterns of resource use

efficient and effective resource use

resource use planning

urban circular economy patterns

urban functions and supporting resources

urban metabolism

waste and wastewater management, recovery, recycling, urban mining

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the availability, quality, and management of resources within urban systems, as well as their impact on the environment and surrounding communities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance sustainable urban systems in alignment with SDGs 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13.

The Urban Resource Management section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on clinical studies or product efficacy.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of urban resource management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.