Scope The quantity and quality of available resources determine the size and the oscillating patterns of urban economies, populations and assets. The globality of these processes is addressed to as "urban metabolism", strictly interlinked with the development and sustainability of business models within and around cities. The mission of Urban Resource Management is to cover concepts of sustainable economies and communities, with focus on ecological aspects availability and quality of energy and material resources within urban systems (food chain, housing, transportation, commerce, health, air and water quality, among others) as well as outside them (agricultural and industrial production, waste management, surface and ground water integrity, landscape, surrounding ecosystems), thus setting opportunities and limits to further development and wellbeing of both urban and rural populations. Focal points are based on innovative economic and business models capable to decrease resource and environmental degradation as well as to recover and regenerate waste and residues, environmental systems and landscapes.In order to properly address aspects of sustainability of urban systems, scientific high-quality original articles, review articles, policy briefs, editorials and short contribution articles are considered for publication within the following subjects: Urban metabolism (all sectors: transportation, housing, food chain, etc)

Efficient and effective resource use

Resource use planning

Resource use

Urban circular economy patterns

Waste and wastewater management, recovery, recycling, urban mining

Development patterns of resource use

Appropriate energy supply and use for urban systems

Urban functions and supporting resources Frontiers in Sustainable Cities is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

