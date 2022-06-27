andreas a. malikopoulos
University of Delaware
Newark , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Johannes Kepler University of Linz
Linz , Austria
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
International Transportation Innovation Center (ITIC)
Greenville , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore , Singapore
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Imperial College London
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems (FOKUS)
Berlin , Germany
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
University of Genoa
Genoa , Italy
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Boston University
Boston , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
University College Dublin
Dublin , Ireland
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Zoox
Mountain View , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
IMDEA Networks Institute
Madrid , Spain
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility
Toyota (United States)
Torrance , United States
Associate Editor
Urban Transportation Systems and Mobility