Scope

The Cultural Heritage and Authenticity in Tourism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complex dimensions of authenticity in cultural and heritage settings.

Led by Dr. Deepak Chhabra from Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus, the Cultural Heritage and Authenticity in Tourism section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable tourism, which address the critical role of authenticity in the development, management, and marketing of cultural and heritage assets.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alienation and existential authenticity

atmospherics, emotions, and feelings for a place and place attachment

authenticity and ethical production

authenticity and healthy lifestyles and wellbeing

authenticity and lifestyle entrepreneurs

authenticity and moral selving or ethical consumption

challenges associated with building social and cultural capital in 'othered' settings

conservation of authentic places and spaces

consumer behavior and perceived authenticity

cultural distance and demonstration effect in remote settings

digital detoxification and existential authenticity

digitalization of heritage resources and implications for authenticity

economics of authenticity

eco-consciousness and authenticity

ethical positionality of the self in responsible tourism

existential authenticity, optimal flow, and higher sense of consciousness

heritage justice and authenticity

indigenous heritage, tourists, and local gaze

last chance tourism and elevated consciousness

mutual gaze, resistance, and othering of heritage

negotiated expressions of authenticity

nostalgia and societal amnesia

performative aspects of authenticity

power dynamics of authentication processes

power flow and dissonant heritage representations

present-centeredness of heritage and its implications for authenticity

serious leisure and existential authenticity

social and procedural justice and authenticity

third spaces and search for the authentic self

transcendental authenticity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various ways authenticity and authentication processes can be utilized to enrich the planning, development, management, and marketing of cultural and heritage assets, particularly from a leisure and tourism standpoint.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cultural heritage and authenticity in tourism, sustainable tourism development, management, and marketing of cultural and heritage assets, conservation of authentic places and spaces, and ethical consumption, focusing on SDGs 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable tourism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.