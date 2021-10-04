Scope

The Ecotourism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of nature-based tourism, conservation, and sustainable development.

Led by Dr. Kelly Bricker from Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, Arizona State University, the Ecotourism section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable tourism, which address the challenges and opportunities between conservation efforts, community engagement, and economic development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal welfare and ecotourism

capacity building in ecotourism

climate adaptation and ecotourism

ecotourism and community development, livelihoods

ecotourism and community stakeholders

ecotourism and cultural impacts

ecotourism and economic benefits

ecotourism and financing conservation

ecotourism and indigenous communities

ecotourism and intellectual property

ecotourism and justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion

ecotourism and social impacts

ecotourism and travellers’ philanthropy

ecotourism and visitor behavior

ecotourism and wildlife viewing

ecotourism competitiveness

ecotourism vulnerabilities

guide training and development as it relates to ecotourism

interpretation within nature-based, ecotourism settings

local community stakeholder engagement in ecotourism

understanding values and ethics of ecotourism operators and visitors

visitor management in ecotourism and protected areas

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of ecotourism, its impact on conservation, communities, and sustainable development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the ecotourism, conservation, community engagement, and sustainable development (SDGs 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15).

The Ecotourism section does not consider areas of tourism management and development that are not nature-based and focused on sustainable practices. Submissions lacking a fundamental basis in environmental conservation, or those unrelated to the ecological, social, or economic aspects of ecotourism are outside the scope of this section. We focus on solutions-oriented research that challenges the status quo and contributes to the development of responsible travel practices which contribute to conservation and community, ultimately effecting positive change.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable tourism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.