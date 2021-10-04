Scope

The Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable tourism practices in geological/geomorphological environments and landscapes.

Led by Prof. Slobodan Markovic from the University of Novi Sad and Dr. Thomas Hose from the University of Bristol, the Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable tourism, which connect the development, cultural appreciation, learning, and understanding of earth science features in a sustainable manner.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

economic and environmental impacts of geotourism

geodiversity and geoconservation

geoeducation and geosite interpretation

geomythology and cultural impacts

geoparks and geosites management

geotourism and geoconservation

geotourism and geoethics

geotourism and visitor behaviour

geotourism methodologies and their application

geotourism policies and planning

geotourism practices in protected areas

geotourism stakeholder involvement and engagement

integration of geotourism site designation and conservation

relationships between geotourism and indigenous communities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable tourism development in geological/geomorphological environments, focusing on the protection and conservation of geoheritage, geoparks, and geosites, as well as the use of existing and new methods and tools for geotourism planning and practices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance sustainable tourism development, geoheritage conservation, geopark management, and geotourism practices in geological/geomorphological environments, focusing on SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable tourism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.