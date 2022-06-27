busola christianah adedokun
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Other
Tata, Morocco
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Castilla-La Mancha
Ciudad Real, Spain
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Université Sultan Moulay Slimane
Béni Mellal, Morocco
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Faculty of Science and Mathematics, University of Nis
Niš, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Pedagogical University of Kraków
Kraków, Poland
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of La Laguna
San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
GEOTOURISM Australia
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Instituto Politécnico da Guarda
Guarda, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Polytechnic Institute of Tomar (IPT)
Tomar, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Universidad Estatal Península de Santa Elena
La Libertad, Ecuador
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN)
Bogor, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Faculty of Science, University of Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Technical University of Košice
Košice, Slovakia
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage
Federal University of Ceara
Fortaleza, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Geotourism, Geoparks and Geoheritage