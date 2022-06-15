Scope

The Major Tropical Diseases section is committed to publishing research centered on the investigation and understanding of classic tropical diseases in the modern era.

Under the guidance of Dr. Eugenia Lo from Drexel University, the Major Tropical Diseases section invites submissions across various domains of tropical disease research, aiming to connect the study of disease mechanisms and epidemiology for improved public health outcomes.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

cholera

diarrheal diseases

hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

malaria

other prevalent tropical diseases affecting global health

tuberculosis

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, epidemiology, and public health implications of major tropical diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of major tropical diseases and their public health implications, contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (SDG 3; Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Major Tropical Diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.