Mission & scope

Frontiers in Tuberculosis is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on research and advancements in the understanding, prevention, and treatment of tuberculosis and mycobacterial infections, caused by non-tuberculous mycobacteria (Runyon classification).

Led by Field Chief Editor Harald Gotten Wiker from University of Bergen, Frontiers in Tuberculosis welcomes research contributions in various domains of tuberculosis and non-tuberculosis mycobacterial diseases, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries. Topics include, but are not limited to:

basic mechanism of pathogenesis and host interactions of mycobacterium tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria

clinical and immunological phenotypes of tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections

epidemiology of mycobacterial infections and molecular epidemiology of mycobacterial isolates

impact of multidrug-resistant strains

impact of tuberculosis and mycobacterial infections on individuals and communities

molecular and immunological basis of tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections

novel diagnostic approaches for tuberculosis, drug-resistant tuberculosis, and non-tuberculous mycobacteria

novel therapies and therapeutic regimens against mycobacteria

tuberculosis prevention, vaccination, and surveillance efforts

The journal's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being is evident in its focus on research and advancements in the understanding, prevention, and treatment of tuberculosis and non-tuberculosis mycobacterial infections. By contributing to global efforts in combating these diseases, the journal supports the achievement of SDG 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. In particular, the journal's alignment with the WHO's End TB Strategy highlights its commitment to Target 3.3 of SDG 3, which seeks to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and neglected tropical diseases by 2030.

Manuscripts relating to papers on leprosy and leprosy bacilli are welcome, however submissions on tropical diseases that are not caused by mycobacteria are not suitable for publication in Frontiers in Tuberculosis.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Tuberculosis is committed to advancing developments in the field of tuberculosis and mycobacterial infections by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.