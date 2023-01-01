Mission & scope

Frontiers in Tuberculosis is an open-access journal publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research on all aspects of tuberculosis and mycobacterial infections, caused by non-tuberculous mycobacteria (Runyon classification). This multidisciplinary journal aims to be at the forefront of disseminating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries that advance our understanding and address the biggest challenges in the field.

The areas covered by the journal include, but are not limited to:

• Tuberculosis prevention, vaccination, and surveillance efforts

• Impact of tuberculosis and mycobacterial infections on individuals and communities

• Epidemiology of mycobacterial infections and molecular epidemiology of mycobacterial isolates

• Impact of multidrug-resistant strains

• Basic mechanism of pathogenesis and host interactions of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria, with an emphasis on those contributing to the development and progression of disease

• Clinical and immunological phenotypes of tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections

• Molecular and immunological basis of tuberculosis and other mycobacterial infections

• Novel diagnostic approaches for tuberculosis, drug-resistant tuberculosis, and non-tuberculous mycobacteria

• Novel therapies and therapeutic regimens against mycobacteria.

Frontiers in Tuberculosis is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research in tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial diseases. Authors should carefully consider the scope of these sections and refer to the author guidelines for details on article types and the submission process.

By providing a channel for the rapid sharing of the latest evidence and disseminating best practices, the journal supports the End TB Strategy developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the ultimate goal of eliminating tuberculosis worldwide.

All manuscripts submitted to Frontiers in Tuberculosis that report on studies conducted in human subjects must conform to current regulation and the Declaration of Helsinki. They must also receive approval from the Institutional Review Board and obtain patient informed consent. Animal welfare and Ethics Committee approval is required for studies involving animals.

Topics outside of our scope include tropical diseases that are not caused by mycobacteria, which should be included in Frontiers in Tropical Diseases.