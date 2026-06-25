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Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Atlanta, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Epidemiology of Tuberculosis
Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Tuberculosis
National Tuberculosis Institute
Bengaluru, India
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Tuberculosis
Koninklijke Nederlandse Chemische Vereniging
The Hague, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Epidemiology of Tuberculosis