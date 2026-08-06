Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
132
Citations
176.9K
Views
53.9K
Downloads
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Bergen
Bergen, Norway
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Tuberculosis
University of Massachusetts Medical School
Worcester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Immunological Basis of Tuberculosis
Servei de Microbiologia, Institut d'Investigació en Ciències de la Salut Germans Trias i Pujol, Hospital Universitari Germans Trias i Pujol
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Diagnosis of Tuberculosis
Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis