Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
San Antonio, United States
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis