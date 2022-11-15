vojo deretic
Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
San Antonio, United States
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
Division of Experimental Medicine, Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, University of California San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis
University Hospital of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Associate Editor
Pathogen and Host Biology of Tuberculosis