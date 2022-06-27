laura ann boyle
Teagasc Food Research Centre (Ireland)
Carlow, Ireland
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Department of Veterinary Sciences, University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of the Basque Country
Bilbao, Spain
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of New England
Armidale, Australia
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Leibniz Institute for Farm Animal Biology (FBN)
Dummerstorf, Germany
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Council for Agricultural Research and Agricultural Economy Analysis | CREA
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Independent researcher
Molfetta, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Scotland's Rural College
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover
Hanover, Germany
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Research and Development Institute for Bovine (ICDCB Balotesti)
Balotesti, Romania
Associate Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare