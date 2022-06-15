Scope

The Animal Nutrition and Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing animal health through nutritional and metabolic studies.

Led by Dr. Adronie Verbrugghe from Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph, the Animal Nutrition and Metabolism section welcomes submissions in the various domains of animal nutrition and metabolism, which connect the understanding of nutritional processes to the improvement of animal health and well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical nutrition and dietary treatment of nutrient-responsive diseases

comparative approaches to nutrition and metabolism

development of new diagnostics and treatments for nutritional and metabolic diseases

development of nutritional supplements and drugs for animals

effects of foods, ingredients, nutrients and nutraceuticals on gene expression

feeding management strategies

lifestyle-related illnesses in animals such as obesity, metabolic syndrome

malnutrition, nutritional deficiencies and toxicities

nutrition and metabolism across domestic and non-domestic species, including livestock, companion animals, laboratory animals and zoo animals

nutrigenetics, nutrigenomics, and nutriepigenomics

processes of digestion, absorption and metabolism of nutrients at all biological levels

provision and ingestion of food vital to growth, development and overall health

relationship between nutrition, immunology and endocrinology

understanding nutritional status and the role of nutrition in the onset of disease

nutritional epidemiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of nutrition and metabolism in animal health, development, and prevention and treatment of disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the animal nutrition and metabolism, comparative nutrition, development of supplements and drugs, nutrigenomics, and disease prevention in animals, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Animal Nutrition and Metabolism section does not consider submissions focusing on human nutrition, reproduction or pandemic response, as these topics fall outside the scope of animal nutrition and metabolism. However, adoption research may be considered if it directly addresses the nutritional and metabolic aspects of animals. Studies that do not directly address these aspects will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal nutrition and metabolism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.