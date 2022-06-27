Main content

Scope The mission of Animal Nutrition and Metabolism is to publish high quality research, commentary, and reviews aimed at improving animal health, including the development of new diagnostics and treatments for nutritional diseases. The section encompasses the broader aspects of nutrition, including the processes of digestion, absorption and metabolism of nutrients at all biological levels, and ranges from the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ levels to clinical studies.



Animal Nutrition and Metabolism welcomes manuscripts on the provision and ingestion of food vital to development, growth and overall health. As the digestive tract is considered to be one of the most important immune organs and adipose tissue is the biggest endocrine organ, manuscripts that focus on the relationship between immunology and endocrinology are especially welcome. Studies that advance our understanding of the nutritional states of animals and the role of nutrition in the onset of disease are also encouraged. Comparative nutrition and nutritional studies relevant to all domestic and nondomestic species will be considered, including ruminants, horses, companion animals, and laboratory animals.



Animal Nutrition and Metabolism encourages manuscripts on emerging research areas, such as the effects of foods and food constituents on gene expression, nutrigenomics, and the effects of genetic variation on the absorption, metabolism, elimination, and biological outcomes of nutrients. Other specific topics of interest include food, malnutrition, vitamin deficiency, rumen fermentation, restricted feeding, inflammation, metabolic disorders, lifestyle-related illnesses (obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, hypertension), neoplasia, genetic diagnosis, and the development of supplements and drugs in animals. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Animal Nutrition and Metabolism welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Animal Nutrition and Metabolism, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

