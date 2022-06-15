Scope

The Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in animal reproduction and theriogenology.

Led by Dr. Regiane Santos from Schothorst Feed Research and Dr. Juan Samper from Texas A&M University, the Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of animal reproduction, which connect fundamental and applied research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contraception

diagnosis and treatment of reproductive disorders

embryo preservation and transfer

endocrinology

female reproductive physiology

gamete preservation

gamete physiology

hormonal manipulation of reproduction

in vitro production of embryos

male reproductive physiology

physiology of pregnancy

reproductive management and efficiency

reproductive pathology

reproductive toxicology

sexual differentiation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological, clinical, and management aspects of animal reproduction and theriogenology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the animal reproduction, theriogenology, and related research in contraception, embryo preservation, embryo transfer, endocrinology, female reproductive physiology, gamete preservation, gamete physiology, hormonal manipulation of reproduction, in vitro production of embryos, male reproductive physiology, physiology of pregnancy, reproductive management and efficiency, reproductive pathology, reproductive toxicology, sexual differentiation, diagnosis and treatment of reproductive disorders (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

The Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology section does not consider submissions focusing on nutrition and diet, or genetics and gene expression unrelated to reproductive processes. However, studies on embryonic development are welcome if they have relevance to reproductive physiology or theriogenology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal reproduction to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.