Scope

The Comparative and Clinical Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in veterinary and human health through a comparative approach.

Led by Dr. Ali Mobasheri from the University of Oulu, Dr. Carmel Mooney from University College Dublin, and Dr. Inge Wijnberg from Utrecht University, the Comparative and Clinical Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of comparative and clinical medicine, which connect interdisciplinary studies to improve diagnostics, therapies, and prevention strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aging and degenerative diseases

cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis

clinical endocrinology and metabolic disorders

environmental factors contributing to disease susceptibility

gastroenterology and hepatology

genetic and inherited diseases

immune-mediated diseases

internal medicine, oncology, pulmonology, cardiology, renal and urinary tract disease, and hematologic disease

molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ research on comparative disease phenotypes, occurrence, pathogenesis, and therapeutic modalities

primary care and evidence-based medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between veterinary and human health, with a focus on the aforementioned topics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the aging and degenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, clinical endocrinology, environmental factors contributing to disease susceptibility, gastroenterology and hepatology, genetic and inherited diseases, immune-mediated diseases, internal medicine, oncology, pulmonology, cardiology, renal and urinary tract disease, hematologic disease, molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ research on comparative disease phenotypes, occurrence, pathogenesis, and therapeutic modalities, and primary care and evidence-based medicine, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Comparative and Clinical Medicine section does not consider submissions focused on animal studies without direct clinical relevance to comparative veterinary or human health. Studies that do not contribute to the understanding or improvement of human or veterinary health are outside the scope of this section. The section does not accept submissions of case reports.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of comparative and clinical medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.