Scope Comparative and Clinical Medicine is devoted to the publication and dissemination of basic, clinical, and translational research that focuses on medicine in small and large domestic animals, animal models of naturally-occurring inherited or acquired disease, and a comparative approach to structure, function, diagnosis, therapy, and prevention. The section welcomes research, commentary, and critical reviews in internal medicine, oncology, pulmonology, cardiology, renal and urinary tract disease, hematologic disease, gastroenterology, hepatology, clinical endocrinology (especially adrenal and thyroid disease), genetic and inherited disease, and immune-mediated disease. Research and reports in primary care and evidence-based medicine are also welcome. The scope includes all species, including cats, dogs, horses, livestock, and laboratory animals. Comparative and Clinical Medicine embraces both traditional clinical medicine and new collaborative translational models that involve companion animals, horses, and other veterinary species in a One Medicine approach to human health and disease. Molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ research on comparative disease phenotypes, occurrence, pathogenesis, and therapeutic modalities will be considered where they advance veterinary clinical medicine or inform our understanding of human health and disease. These include aging and degenerative diseases, such as osteoarthritis; cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis; cancer; genetic diseases; and environmental factors contributing to disease susceptibility. Multidisciplinary studies that engage both veterinary and medical sciences are especially welcome. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Comparative and Clinical Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Comparative and Clinical Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

