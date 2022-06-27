Main content

Specialty chief editor felisbina luisa queiroga University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro Vila Real , Portugal Specialty Chief Editor Oncology in Veterinary Medicine

Scope Oncology in Veterinary Medicine in Frontiers in Veterinary Science is dedicated to publishing high quality scientific papers on basic, translational, and clinical research. Overall, the scope of this section focuses on any aspects related to cancer in animal species (companion animals, horses, cattle, laboratory, and wild animals), covering molecular and cellular biology, cancer genetics and epigenetics, epidemiology, big data analysis, cancer prevention, pathology, new tools and diagnostic methodologies, including clinical pathology and imaging, diagnostic and prognostic markers, any treatment modalities (surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, other/new therapies). Oncology in Veterinary Medicine is an emergent field that cross the border of veterinary and interfaces with human medicine through a one health concept. Moreover, the journal welcomes papers in the scope of comparative oncology, including the ones related to animal cancer induced by infectious diseases or environmental carcinogenic agents. The journal aims to reach a multidisciplinary audience of basic and clinical researchers, and therefore accepts reviews, metanalysis and systematic reviews, and original papers. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Oncology in Veterinary Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Oncology in Veterinary Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

