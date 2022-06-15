Scope

The Oncology in Veterinary Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on cancer studies in various animal species.

Led by Dr. Felisbina Queiroga from the University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro, the Oncology in Veterinary Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of veterinary oncology, which connect veterinary and human medicine through a one health concept.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data analysis in cancer research

cancer genetics and epigenetics

cancer prevention strategies

clinical pathology and imaging in oncology

diagnostic and prognostic markers

epidemiology of animal cancers

molecular and cellular biology of cancer

new tools and diagnostic methodologies

pathology of animal cancers

treatment modalities, including surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and other/new therapies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects related to cancer in animal species, such as companion animals, horses, cattle, laboratory, and wild animals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Oncology in Veterinary Medicine section does not consider submissions focused solely on human cancer research, as these topics fall outside the scope of veterinary oncology. However, studies that connect veterinary and human medicine through a one health concept are welcome. To be considered for this section, research should be centered on cancer in animal species, such as companion animals, horses, cattle, laboratory, and wild animals, and should not focus exclusively on cell signaling in non-veterinary species.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.