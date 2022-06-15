Scope

The Parasitology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing scientific knowledge and fostering effective communication in the field of parasitology.

Led by Dr. Antoinette Marsh from The Ohio State University and Dr. Yukifumi Nawa from Khon Kaen University, the Parasitology section welcomes submissions in various domains of parasitology, which connect diverse backgrounds of scientists and parasitologists for effective translation of discoveries and applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular responses to parasitic infection

development and evaluation of parasitic vaccines

experimental models of infection

host resistance or susceptibility

mechanisms of parasite pathogenesis

parasite genetic diversity and evolution

parasite genomics

parasite immunology

population genetics and phylogenetic studies

structure and biology of parasites

translational and comparative aspects of parasitology

vectors of pathogens in close relationship to parasites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of parasites and their interactions with hosts, as well as novel findings and innovative methods that have the potential to advance basic parasitology research.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Parasitology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general avian ecology or wildlife biology without a foundation in parasitic interactions, transmission, or host-parasite relationships. Studies centered on specific tick or bird species are also excluded unless they have a strong emphasis on parasitic interactions and their implications for advancing scientific knowledge in the field of parasitology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.