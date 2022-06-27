Main content

Specialty chief editor antoinette marsh The Ohio State University Columbus , United States Specialty Chief Editor Parasitology

Scope The mission of the section Parasitology is to advance scientific knowledge and foster effective communication among scientists and parasitologists from different backgrounds, for effective translation of discoveries and applications in the field of parasitology.



For this section we encourage the submission of original research manuscripts, reviews on the latest developments, and forward-looking perspectives on all topics related to parasites and the interactions between parasites and their hosts, including mechanisms of parasite pathogenesis, experimental (including translational) models of infection, host resistance or susceptibility, parasite immunology, and cellular responses to parasitic infection. Structure and biology of parasites, parasite genomics, parasite genetic diversity and evolution, population genetics and phylogenetic studies are equally important issues, as are development and evaluation of parasitic vaccines, antiparasitic drug discovery, and clinical trials.



The specialty seeks manuscripts on innovative and improved methods that have the potential to advance basic parasitology research. The section especially encourages translational work that uses state-of-the-art approaches to investigate mechanisms of parasitic disease. Cutting-edge clinical research in parasitology, driven by fundamental insights, and interdisciplinary studies on chemotherapy and vaccines are especially of interest.



Since the One Health concept is critical also for parasitology, translational and comparative aspects of the field, especially novel aspects of disease control, are highly welcome.



Also novel findings on vectors of pathogens which are in close relationship to parasites sensu strictu are considered for publication. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Parasitology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Parasitology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.