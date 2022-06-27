Main content

Scope Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery is devoted to the publication of high-quality basic and clinical research that contributes substantially to the body of knowledge and/or the evidence-based practice in this discipline. However, the scope of this section is wider than the name may suggest. Traditionally, Dentistry includes oral anatomy, developmental and acquired conditions, oral medicine, oral pathology, periodontology, endodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and other tooth-related and oral cavity diseases. Oral surgery typically refers to minor oral surgery, mainly including extractions, while major oral surgery refers to tumor surgery, palatal defect repair and maxillofacial fractures. Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery includes all of the above but also includes oral development, fine structure, diagnostic imaging, dental materials, comparative pathology, and applicable aspects of anesthesiology and biomechanics.



Emerging fields, such as biomedical engineering and regenerative medicine, and intimately related fields, such as the temporomandibular joint and the salivary glands in health and disease, are also included. There is no species preference and a comparative approach is welcomed. The emphasis is on quality research and cutting-edge developments.



Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.