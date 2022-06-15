Scope

The Veterinary Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in dental and oromaxillofacial fields.

Led by Dr. Boaz Arzi from the University of California, Davis, the Veterinary Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dentistry and oromaxillofacial surgery, which connect interdisciplinary research and evidence-based practice in this discipline.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anesthesiology related to dentistry and oromaxillofacial surgery

comparative pathology

dental materials

diagnostic imaging

endodontics

oral anatomy and biomechanics

oral development and fine structure

oral medicine and pathology

orthodontics

periodontology

prosthodontics

temporomandibular joint surgery

salivary gland diseases

oral tumor surgery

palatal surgery

oromaxillofacial fractures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of dentistry and oromaxillofacial surgery, including emerging fields such as biomedical engineering and regenerative medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Veterinary Dentistry and Oromaxillofacial Surgery section will not consider submissions that are unrelated to the field of veterinary dentistry, oromaxillofacial surgery, or their associated disciplines. Studies focusing on human dentistry or general veterinary medicine without a direct connection to dental and oromaxillofacial conditions in animals are outside the scope of this section. Submissions should have a direct impact on the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of dental and oromaxillofacial conditions in animals to be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dentistry and oromaxillofacial surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.