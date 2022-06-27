Main content

Specialty chief editor salome dürr University of Bern Bern , Switzerland Specialty Chief Editor Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics

Scope Veterinary Epidemiology is devoted to the publication of high-quality research intended to elucidate the dynamics of animal pathogens transmission, occurrence, or spread within and between populations. Both experimental and observational studies are welcome. Purely descriptive studies, that do not include an analytical component, may be exceptionally accepted, if the disease, setting, or conditions are of particular interest or originate from an area from where limited information was available.



“Methods” papers that introduce relatively novel tools, techniques, software, or applications, are encouraged, if they are presented in terms that are accessible to a veterinary epidemiology audience, facilitating the use and application of the presented methods. Studies with a primary “local interest” (i.e., intended to elucidate aspects of a given disease on a given specific setting) will be accepted if the information is novel and there is a clear hypothesis associated with the study.



For clinical trials, particular attention will be given to the experimental design and epidemiological application of the study. For case reports, novel investigations or descriptions of herd or population outbreaks or epidemics (including narratives of the event, surveillance systems, or control measures) will be considered.



Contributions making use of methods from other disciplines and that are intended to expand the repertoire of epidemiological methods including, for example, the fields of economics, mathematics, engineering, public health, or molecular biology are encouraged if they are presented following epidemiological principles and applications. Ultimately, it is expected that the scientific contributions explicitly indicate how presented and discussed results will contribute to the prevention, control, or eradication of animal diseases. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.