Scope

The Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the dynamics of animal pathogen transmission, occurrence, and spread within and between populations.

Led by Prof. Michael Ward from The University of Sydney, the Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of veterinary epidemiology and economics, which aim to enhance the prevention, control, and eradication of animal diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical and descriptive studies of animal diseases

case reports and investigations of herd or population outbreaks

clinical trials with emphasis on experimental design and epidemiological application

interdisciplinary methods from fields such as economics, mathematics, engineering, public health, or molecular biology

methods papers introducing novel tools, techniques, software, or applications relevant to veterinary epidemiology and economics

observational, clinical trial and experimental studies on animal pathogen transmission and spread

studies with local interest that provide novel information and have a clear hypothesis

veterinary public health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamics of animal pathogen transmission, occurrence, and spread, as well as the economic aspects related to the prevention, control, or eradication of animal diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of animal pathogen transmission, occurrence, and spread, as well as the economic aspects related to the prevention, control, or eradication of animal diseases, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics section does not consider purely descriptive studies without an analytical component, although there may be exceptions if the disease, setting, or conditions are of particular interest or originate from an area with limited information. However, submissions on clinically-focused research including, antibiotic treatment, behavior change interventions, diet and nutrition, stress management, or neonatal care are considered outside the scope of veterinary epidemiology and economics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary epidemiology and economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.