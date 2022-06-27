Main content

Scope Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences aims to provide an international and multidisciplinary forum for the dissemination of research (both empirical and theoretical), reviews, position/policy papers, creative works, case studies, and commentaries at the intersection of animals, veterinary medicine, and society. The section embraces a holistic approach to animal and human health within a shared social context. Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences encourages a high standard of scholarly work; interdisciplinary studies and those using rigorous quantitative or qualitative approaches to social science research are especially welcome.



Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences welcomes original high quality submissions in the following areas:



• Human-animal bond and animal-human relations , including psychosocial, emotional, and physical aspects of animal-human interactions and their impact on human and animal well-being; animals and society (e.g., working animals, pets and companions; animal-assisted therapy; animals in agriculture, etc.); and demographic and societal trends involving animals;



• Geographic, cultural, historical, political, and environmental determinants of animal-human relationships, animal production, and animal health and disease, including historical aspects of veterinary medicine; cultural and religious history and attitudes about animals; pastoral and urban influences on human-animal interactions; zoo-archaeological investigations and theories; and geopolitics of wildlife health and conservation;



• Visual and creative arts relevant to animals and veterinary medicine , including veterinary/medical graphic arts and illustration; architecture and design for veterinary practice and education; and animal health and disease in literature, art, music, and poetry;



• Social science aspects of veterinary education and practice , including gender, ethnicity, and workforce issues; veterinary communication, publishing, and information sciences; technological impacts on veterinary education and practice; development of animal health care policy; global political aspects of veterinary education, regulation, and practice; animal health in disaster management and planning; and ethics and law pertaining to animals and veterinary research. The International Society for Economics and Social Sciences of Animal Health ISESSAH has officially entered into a collaboration with Frontiers in Veterinary Science to promote animal health and welfare policies research. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

