Scope

The Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of animals, veterinary medicine, and society.

Led by Prof. April A. Kedrowicz from North Carolina State University Raleigh, the Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences section welcomes submissions in various domains of veterinary humanities and social sciences, which connect the diverse aspects of animal and human health within a shared social context.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cultural, environmental, geographic, historical, and political determinants of animal-human relationships, animal production, and animal health and disease

human-animal bond and animal-human relations, including psychosocial, emotional, and physical aspects of animal-human interactions and their impact on human and animal well-being

all aspects of veterinary education such as admissions, instructional methodology, assessment, policy, standards, and accreditation

social science-related aspects of veterinary practice, including communication, ethics, law, policy development, and workforce issues

visual and creative arts relevant to animals and veterinary medicine, such as architecture, design, graphic arts, and literature

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interplay between animals, veterinary medicine, and society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the interdisciplinary study of animals, veterinary medicine, and society, and SDGs such as Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

The Veterinary Humanities and Social Sciences section does not consider submissions focused solely on technical aspects of veterinary medicine, such as vaccine development or livestock breeding. However, submissions that explore the societal, cultural, or ethical implications of these topics within the context of veterinary humanities and social sciences are welcome. Additionally, while food security is an important issue, this section focuses on the interdisciplinary study of animals, veterinary medicine, and society, and therefore does not consider submissions that solely address food security without a connection to the broader themes of veterinary humanities and social sciences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary humanities and social sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.