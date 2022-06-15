Scope

The Veterinary Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on medical imaging techniques in veterinary settings.

Led by Dr. Sibylle Kneissl from the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, the Veterinary Imaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of veterinary medical imaging, which connect the detection and understanding of normal, minor, and major imaging findings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

agriculture and aquaculture imaging

analysis and interpretation of veterinary images

clinical and experimental disease diagnosis and monitoring

digitalization and artificial intelligence in veterinary imaging

magnetic resonance imaging

nuclear imaging

radiographic and computed tomographic imaging

sonographic imaging

technical aspects of medical imaging modalities

translational animal model studies

veterinary imaging in internal medicine, surgery, neurology, oncology, and pathology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the safe and efficient use of medical imaging techniques in veterinary settings, as well as their applications in various fields of veterinary science.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the veterinary medical imaging, agriculture and aquaculture imaging, disease diagnosis and monitoring, digitalization and artificial intelligence in veterinary imaging, and translational animal model studies (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 16: Life on Land).

The Veterinary Imaging section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on network analysis or clinical testing without a foundation in veterinary imaging techniques or applications. However, studies that emphasize the development, validation, or application of imaging methods in veterinary medicine, including those related to agriculture and aquaculture imaging, disease diagnosis and monitoring, digitalization and artificial intelligence in veterinary imaging, and translational animal model studies, are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary medical imaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.