Scope Veterinary Imaging publishes high quality basic and clinical research that utilizes medical imaging techniques in veterinary settings. The goal of this research is to contribute to the detection and understanding of normal physiology and disease. The scope of Veterinary Imaging includes research in the diagnosis and monitoring of clinical and experimental disease, and the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data from images that are relevant to the wide spectrum of veterinary involvement in agriculture, aquaculture, and translational animal model studies. Technical aspects relating to the safe and efficient use of all medical imaging modalities (sonographic, radiographic and computed tomographic imaging, magnetic resonance imaging and nuclear imaging) are included. Issues related to digitalization as intended to artificial intelligence, virtual spaces, and interactions due to the new way of sharing veterinary imaging information including collaborating and teaching at all levels, are also relevant to the section.



Veterinary Imaging especially welcomes contributions that are cross-disciplinary in the widest sense. These include imaging-focused original observations from clinical specialties that rely on imaging, including internal medicine, surgery, neurology, oncology, and pathology, and from the forensic, animal, physical and engineering sciences.



As part of Frontiers in Veterinary Science, Veterinary Imaging aims to facilitate scientific communication and interest between those who generate clinical and research output in veterinary medical imaging and the users of this output, the result being mutual benefit and gains in patient care, animal husbandry, and scientific knowledge. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

