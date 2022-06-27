Main content

Specialty chief editor andrea tipold University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover Hanover , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery

Scope Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery uniquely combines all aspects of this specialty into a single section, and also includes those aspects of neurology and neurosurgery that overlap with other disciplines, such as internal medicine, surgery, imaging and pathology. Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery encourages publication of high-quality basic and clinical research contributing substantially to the knowledge and/or evidence-based practice in the discipline.



The section encompasses basic studies on the anatomy, development, and physiology of the nervous system as well as all aspects of clinical neurology. Clinical neurology includes the etiology and pathogenesis of diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (including muscle diseases); new treatment strategies; diagnostic procedures (including laboratory diagnostics, biomarkers, electrodiagnostics, and imaging techniques); and neurosurgery, including biomechanics. Manuscripts in the fields of neuroimmunology, neuro-oncology, genetics, neurodegeneration, and neuroregeneration are also encouraged.



Comparative and translational studies relevant to the central or peripheral nervous system of all domestic and non-domestic species will be considered, including companion animals, ruminants, horses, zoo animals, and laboratory animals. Case reports may describe new diseases or new aspects of known diseases. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

