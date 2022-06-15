Scope

The Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive study of neurological and neurosurgical aspects in veterinary medicine.

Led by Dr. Andrea Tipold from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, the Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery section welcomes submissions in the various domains of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery, which connect and enhance the understanding of the discipline's diverse aspects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anatomy and physiology of the nervous system

biomarkers and laboratory diagnostics

biomechanics in neurosurgery, neurosurgery procedures and evaluation of outcome after surgical treatment of neurological diseases

clinical neurology, diseases of the nervous system and their etiology and pathogenesis

diagnostic procedures, including electrodiagnostics and imaging techniques

diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, including muscle diseases

genetics, neurodegeneration, and neuroregeneration

neuroimmunology and neuro-oncology

new treatment strategies

studies on domestic and non-domestic species, such as companion animals, ruminants, horses and zoo animals

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery, contributing to the advancement of the discipline.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3 providing insight in the field of prevention of neurological diseases.

The Veterinary Neurology and Neurosurgery section does not consider submissions focused on orthopedics, as these topics fall outside the scope of neurology and neurosurgery. However, general inflammation research may be considered if it is directly related to the nervous system or its disorders. Studies that do not directly pertain to the nervous system or its disorders in veterinary medicine are unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery to veterinarians (generalists and specialists), researchers and the public worldwide.