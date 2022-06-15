Scope

The Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of drugs and toxins as well contaminants in various animal species.

Led by Dr. Arturo Anadón from Complutense University of Madrid (Spain), the Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pharmacology and toxicology, which serve to connect the understanding of drug toxin and contaminants effects on animals and their implications for human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adverse effects of drugs, xenobiotics, plants, toxins, and contaminants

advanced therapy (new medicines that use gene therapy, cell therapy, and tissue engineering)

alternative veterinary medicine

alternatives to antibiotics

antimicrobial resistance (ARM)

biomarkers

clinical pharmacology and therapeutics

clinical toxicology

environmental toxicology

individualized therapy

pharmacodynamics/toxicodynamics

pharmacogenetics/pharmacogenomics

pharmacokinetics/toxicokinetics

regulatory pharmacology and toxicology

sustainable in veterinary drug discovery

toxicogenetics/toxicogenomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between drugs, toxins, and animal species, as well as their potential impact on human health and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of drug, toxin and contaminant effects on animals, antimicrobial resistance, clinical pharmacology, clinical toxicology and therapeutics, environmental toxicology, and their implications for human health and the environment (SDGs 3, 6, 12, 14, and 15).

The Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology section does not consider submissions focused on human-specific cancer research, general cell biology, or microbiology unrelated to veterinary medicine. However, inflammation and immunity studies with a foundation in pharmacology or toxicology are considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology and toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.