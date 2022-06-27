Main content

Specialty chief editor arturo anadón Complutense University of Madrid Madrid , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology

Scope Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology provides an international publication forum for scientists and clinicians investigating drugs and toxins in all animal species (livestock, poultry, game birds, avian, rabbits, companion animals, horses, wildlife, zoo animals, farmed fish and shellfish, bees, and laboratory animals).



The section welcomes high quality original manuscripts in all topics of pharmacology and toxicology, including: pharmacodynamics/toxicodynamics; pharmacogenetics/pharmacogenomics; toxicogenetics/toxicogenomics; pharmacokinetics/toxicokinetics; adverse effects of drugs, xenobiotics, plants and toxins contaminants, pesticides and drug residues in food animals and food products; clinical pharmacology and therapeutics; clinical toxicology; environmental toxicology; antimicrobial resistance; and regulatory pharmacology and toxicology.



Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology welcomes submissions in traditional as well as new and emerging areas of research, encourages inter-disciplinary studies, and seeks to advance global progress in these important disciplines. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

