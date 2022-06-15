Scope

The Veterinary Regenerative Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on strategies for tissue and organ regeneration and repair in veterinary medicine.

Led by Dr. Scott Roberts from Royal Veterinary College (RVC), the Veterinary Regenerative Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of regenerative medicine, which connect fundamental science with translational and clinical studies in both companion and livestock animals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomaterial formulation and characterisation

cell and gene therapy

drug delivery

drug repurposing

drug target discovery and development

tissue development, disease and repair

tissue engineering

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about novel therapeutic modalities and multidisciplinary approaches in regenerative medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the veterinary regenerative medicine. The section strongly encouradge submissions with connection with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Veterinary Regenerative Medicine section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on gene expression profiling or correlation analysis without a direct relevance to regenerative medicine applications in veterinary science. Additionally, studies that do not address the development, improvement, or application of regenerative therapies for animals, including those related to biomaterial formulation and characterisation, cell and gene therapy, drug delivery, drug repurposing, drug target discovery and development, tissue development and disease, and tissue engineering, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of regenerative medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.