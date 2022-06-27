Main content

Scope Regeneration of tissues that have been lost or damaged due to disease and/or trauma is a major challenge to veterinary medicine and beyond. The purpose of this journal is to serve as a forum for the dissemination of high-quality peer-reviewed research that provide strategies for the regeneration and repair of any tissue or organ. This encompasses fundamental science that could be transitioned towards veterinary medicine, as well as translational/clinical studies in both companion and livestock animals. Articles that propose ‘one health’ regenerative strategies, where the research has applications to both human and veterinary medicine are welcomed. Overall, the specialty section of Veterinary Regenerative Medicine promotes multidisciplinary approaches that span the life sciences, engineering and medicine to develop novel therapeutic modalities. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to: cell and gene therapy, tissue engineering, biomaterial formulation/characterisation, drug target discovery/development, drug repurposing and drug delivery. Articles on tissue development and disease, and how information gained from the study of these process can be used to inform regenerative medicine, are also within the scope of this section. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Regenerative Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Regenerative Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.