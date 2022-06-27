Main content

Scope Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesiology is devoted to the publication of peer-reviewed international manuscripts of high-quality basic and clinical research that contribute substantially to our knowledge and understanding of the science and practice of surgery, anesthesia, and closely related disciplines. The scope of this section includes molecular and cellular biology, physiology, pathology, anatomy, biomechanics, diagnostic imaging, clinical techniques, use and development of medical equipment and devices, discovery of biomarkers for detection of disease and monitoring of treatment outcomes, and educational methods relevant to surgery and anesthesiology of domestic and wild animals. Submission of clinical research and basic science studies of naturally occurring and experimental disease with translational potential are encouraged. Submission of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research reports, including those adhering to the tenets of the One Health Initiative, with high potential to improve the well being of veterinary patients are welcome. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Surgery and Anesthesiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

