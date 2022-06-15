Scope

The Veterinary Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the fields of surgery, anesthesia, and related disciplines in both domestic and wild animals.

Led by Dr. Michael Jaffe from Mississippi State University and Dr. Roger Smith from Royal Veterinary College (RVC), the Veterinary Surgery section welcomes submissions in various domains of veterinary surgery and anesthesiology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anatomy

biomechanics

clinical techniques

diagnostic imaging

discovery of biomarkers for disease detection and treatment monitoring

educational methods relevant to surgery and anesthesiology

molecular and cellular biology

pathology

physiology

use and development of medical equipment and devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of basic science and clinical research in veterinary surgery and anesthesiology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fields of veterinary surgery, anesthesiology, and related disciplines in both domestic and wild animals, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Veterinary Surgery section does not consider submissions focused on cell biology, materials science, or mechanical engineering, unless they have a direct and significant impact on veterinary surgical procedures, anesthesia, or outcomes. Studies that do not address the practical application of these fields within the context of veterinary surgery, anesthesiology, and related disciplines in both domestic and wild animals are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary surgery and anesthesiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.