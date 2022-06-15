Scope

The Zoological Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and understanding of health and disease in wildlife across all taxa.

Led by Dr. Irene Iglesias from Animal Health Research Center, National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology, the Zoological Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of zoological medicine, which address the complex interactions between wildlife, humans, and the environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anatomy and physiology related to wildlife

animal welfare in free-ranging and captive wildlife

case reports and disease outbreak descriptions

conservation biology and ecology

development of innovative data analysis or techniques

diagnosis and treatment of wildlife diseases

economics and social sciences related to wildlife health

interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary studies

non-domestic pets and urban wildlife

one health paradigm and wildlife-human interface

pathology, surgery, and anesthesia in wildlife

Pathologies and management in wildlife recovery centers

preventive medicine and population-based studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between socio-economic and environmental factors, as well as the traits of individuals and populations that contribute to wildlife health and resilience.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of health and disease in wildlife, animal welfare, conservation biology, ecology, innovative data analysis, wildlife diseases, socio-economic factors, and environmental interactions, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Zoological Medicine section does not consider submissions focused solely on immunology, microbiology, metabolic research, or vaccine development without a clear connection to wildlife health and disease, as these topics may be more suited to other specialized sections within the Frontiers journal family. However, submissions that integrate these topics within the broader context of zoological medicine, such as their impact on wildlife health, conservation biology, or the wildlife-human interface, are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of zoological medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.