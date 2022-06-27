Main content

Scope The Zoological Medicine section strives to publish high-level basic and clinical research that furthers the knowledge and understanding of health and disease in the broadest multidisciplinary sense of the term along a gradient from captive to free-ranging wildlife and across all taxa. The section acknowledges that the major threats to wildlife health today are no longer limited solely to pathogens, parasites and toxins. Anthropogenic impacts such as habitat loss and fragmentation, expansion of agro-industrial production, globalized trade, land-use changes and climate change are recognized as major drivers of wildlife health and disease. With this understanding, the section encourages multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary submissions that recognize that wildlife health and resilience are the result of interactions between socio-economic and environmental factors, as well as the traits of individuals and populations. In accordance with the One Health Initiative, submissions related to the human - domestic pet - livestock - wildlife interface are encouraged. The scope of this section includes not only the core fields of veterinary medicine such as surgery, anaesthesia, physiology, pathology, anatomy, and animal welfare as they relate to free-ranging and captive wildlife but clearly also incorporates fields including, but not limited to, ecology, conservation biology, economics and the social sciences. Submissions dealing with non-domestic pets will also be considered if they contribute towards the general understanding of wildlife diseases. The development of innovative techniques and equipment for the diagnosis, and where appropriate, the treatment of wildlife disease are equally welcome. Case reports, disease outbreaks descriptions that present novel insights into wildlife health will be similarly considered. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Zoological Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Zoological Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.