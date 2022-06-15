Scope

The Mathematical Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of mathematical approaches in the study of biological systems.

Led by Dr. Raluca Eftimie from the University of Franche-Comté, the Mathematical Biology section welcomes submissions in various domains of mathematical biology, which connect mathematical techniques with the advancement of biological sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algebraic biology

bioinformatics

computational biology

evolutionary biology

genetics

mathematical biophysics

mathematical ecology

mathematical medicine

mathematical oncology

mathematical epidemiology

mathematical immunology

plant biology

systems biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of mathematical methods and models to address current research frontiers in biology and related areas.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Mathematical Biology section does not consider submissions that lack a strong mathematical foundation or do not contribute significantly to the understanding of biological systems. However, studies that primarily focus on empirical data may be considered if they are accompanied by a solid foundation in mathematical modeling or analysis, as this would align with the section's mission to integrate mathematical approaches in the study of biological systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mathematical biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.