Specialty chief editor snezhana i. abarzhi University of Western Australia Perth , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Mathematical Physics

Scope Mathematical Physics publishes high quality works across all aspects of mathematical physics, including fundamentals and applications. Mathematical physics plays an integral role in science, mathematics and engineering, both traditionally and contemporarily. This section welcomes works developing analytical, numerical and data analysis methods applicable in a broad range of processes as well as the works investigating particular phenomena by means of rigorous and reliable approaches. Researchers, who seek to advance fundamental physics research with a strong and rigorous mathematical approach as well as elaborate applications of mathematical principles in physics broadly defined, are encouraged to submit to the Section their best results and ideas. Research areas in this Section include and are not limited to: •Dynamics of Fluids, Plasmas, and Materials •Classical and Quantum Mechanics, including Theoretical and Applied •Classical and Quantum Field Theory, including General Relativity •Statistical Physics and Thermodynamics at Macroscopic and Microscopic Scales • Non-Equilibrium Dynamics and Kinetics •Symmetries, Groups, and Representation Theory in Realistic Physics Phenomena •Mathematical & Physical Foundations of Complex Processes with Multiple Scales, Nonlinearity and Non-Locality •Analytical Methods for Conservation Laws, Partial Differential Equations, Boundary Value and Initial Value Problems, Including Singular and Ill-Posed Problems far from Equilibrium •Numerical Techniques, including Eulerian and Lagrangian Methods, Particles and Fields •Stochastic Processes and Monte-Carlo Techniques, including Statistically Unsteady Systems • Data Analysis Foundations and Practice, including Data processing and getting knowledge from data This section is across the journal Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics and the journal Frontiers in Physics. It provides an Open-Access publishing forum for the Mathematical Physics community and also encourages interdisciplinary collaborations through the development of Frontiers Research Topic Collections. Kindly note that to be considered for publication in the Mathematical Physics Section, submissions must be in-scope with this Section and the selected journal. Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Appl. Math. Stat.

Abbreviation fams

Electronic ISSN 2297-4687

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 2.1 CiteScore

Submission Mathematical Physics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Mathematical Physics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

