Scope

The Mathematical Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the intersection of mathematics and physics.

Led by Dr. Snezhana Abarzhi from the University of Western Australia, the Mathematical Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of mathematical physics, which serve to connect fundamental physics research with rigorous mathematical approaches and applications of mathematical principles in physics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical methods for conservation laws, partial differential equations, boundary value and initial value problems, including singular and ill-posed problems far from equilibrium

classical and quantum field theory, including general relativity

classical and quantum mechanics, including theoretical and applied

data analysis foundations and practice, including data processing and knowledge extraction from data

dynamics of fluids, plasmas, and materials

mathematical and physical foundations of complex processes with multiple scales, nonlinearity, and non-locality

numerical techniques, including Eulerian and Lagrangian methods, particles, and fields

statistical physics and thermodynamics at macroscopic and microscopic scales

stochastic processes and Monte-Carlo techniques, including statistically unsteady systems

symmetries, groups, and representation theory in realistic physics phenomena

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between mathematics and physics, covering a wide range of topics and applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Mathematical Physics section does not consider submissions that lack a strong connection to mathematical methods or principles. However, interdisciplinary research with a clear mathematical physics component is within the scope of this section. Submissions that primarily focus on empirical, experimental, or observational studies are also considered, provided they have a significant theoretical foundation based on mathematical physics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mathematical physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.