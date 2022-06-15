Scope

The Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computation section is committed to publishing research centered on the development and analysis of computational methods for solving scientific and engineering problems.

Under the guidance of Dr. Yiming Ying from The University of Sydney, the Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computation section invites submissions across various domains within the field, which serve to connect researchers and facilitate the rapid dissemination of research advances.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

applications for high-performance computing

complexity analysis of algorithms

computational methods for science and engineering

convergence analysis of algorithms

domain decomposition methods

fast solvers

mathematical analysis related to numerical methods

multiscale methods

numerical homogenization

numerical and computational linear algebra

numerical partial differential equations

parallel computations

stability analysis of algorithms

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the development, analysis, and application of computational methods in science and engineering. The section also encourages interdisciplinary collaboration through the development of Frontiers Research Topic article collections.

Please note that all submissions to Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computation must be considered in-scope of both this section and the journal to be considered for publication.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.