Specialty chief editor isik kanik NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) La Cañada Flintridge , United States Specialty Chief Editor Astrobiology

Scope Astrobiology is a relatively new scientific field concerned with the study of life, namely its origin, evolution, distribution, and future on Earth and elsewhere in the Universe. However, these matters are too large to be addressed within one scientific discipline alone but needs a multidisciplinary approach bringing together biological and physical sciences (such as chemistry, physics, geology, planetary science, astronomy etc.) to investigate arguably the most fundamental scientific questions. The new Specialty Section of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Science is dedicated to publish original, peer-reviewed scientific research articles of the highest quality to advance our scientific understanding in astrobiology through observational, experimental, theoretical investigations as well as space missions including but not limited to: habitable environments

the origin and early evolution of life

the search for life elsewhere

distribution of life

life’s interaction with its environment

exoplanets

new technological approaches for astrobiology

astrobiology driven new space-mission conceptsy Astrobiology in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences welcomes original scientific contributions of the following article types: Research Articles, Review Articles, Case reports, Corrections, Hypothesis and Education Articles, Editorials, General Commentaries, Opinions, and Technology Reports etc. from researchers around the world in the area of astrobiology. Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Astron. Space Sci.

Abbreviation fspas

Electronic ISSN 2296-987X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , INSPIRE, CLOCKSS

Impact 4.055 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Astrobiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Astrobiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

