Scope

The Astrobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of life's origin, evolution, and distribution in the universe.

Led by Dr. Alberto Fairén from the Center for Astrobiology (CAB), CSIC-INTA, the Astrobiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of Astrobiology, which address the most fundamental scientific questions through a multidisciplinary approach.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

astrobiology-driven new space mission concepts

distribution of life

habitable environments

life’s interaction with its environment

new technological approaches for Astrobiology

origin and early evolution of life

search for life in the Universe

terrestrial analogs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth insight about the various aspects of astrobiology, including observational, experimental, and theoretical investigations, as well as space mission concepts.

Research focusing solely on general astronomy or planetary science without a direct connection to astrobiology will be considered out of scope for this section. Additionally, submissions in unrelated interdisciplinary fields that do not contribute to the understanding of life's origin, evolution, and distribution in the universe are also excluded from this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific advances and impactful discoveries in the field of astrobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.