Scope

The Astrochemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the chemical evolution of the universe and its connection to the origin of life.

Led by Dr. Cristina Puzzarini from the University of Bologna, the Astrochemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of astrochemistry, which connect the fields of chemistry, physics, and astronomy to explore the formation, destruction, and interaction of molecules in space.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

astrochemical models

astronomical observations of molecular species

gas and grain-phase chemistry in the interstellar medium

laboratory astrophysics

planetary atmosphere chemistry

polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)

prebiotic chemistry

spectroscopic characterization of astrochemical molecules

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the processes, properties, and models related to astrochemical phenomena.

The Astrochemistry section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the chemical processes and interactions occurring in astronomical environments. Aspects related to reactivity and spectroscopy of a broader interest (not strictly related to astrochemical species) should be submitted to the section via Frontiers in Chemistry. Studies primarily centred on non-astrochemical topics, such as general astronomy or astrophysics, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of astrochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.