Scope

The Astronomical Instrumentation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of advanced technologies in astronomical and remote sensing instrumentation.

Led by Dr. Jeff Kuhn from the Institute for Astronomy, University of Hawaii, the Astronomical Instrumentation section welcomes submission which connect interdisciplinary fields and technologies to enhance the capabilities of astronomical instrumentation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

advances in instrumentation control and system design

electromagnetic and non-electromagnetic detector advances

general advances in signal extraction algorithms

machine learning applications in instrument control and signal detection

optical component innovation due to design, manufacturing, or materials advances

proposed and theoretical remote sensing instrument concepts for electromagnetic and non-electromagnetic signal detection

theoretical analyses of astronomical signal detection of general interest

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and analysis of cutting-edge technologies and methodologies in astronomical instrumentation.

Studies unrelated to the development, implementation, and analysis of instruments and techniques used in astronomical observations and data processing are not suitable for this section. Reports focused on specific astronomical results from operating instruments or instrument performance are better suited to other sections within Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of astronomical instrumentation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.