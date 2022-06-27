Main content

Specialty chief editor jeff kuhn Institute for Astronomy, University of Hawaii Honolulu , United States Specialty Chief Editor Astronomical Instrumentation

Scope New astronomical and remote sensing instrumentation is paced by advances in fields like optics, photonics, and material or information technologies. These are accelerating in step with “Moore’s Law” much like the growth in digital computing. The astronomical instruments being conceived and built today have complexity and capability that we could hardly imagine a decade ago. The Frontiers Astronomical Instrumentation section offers a modern platform for the critical discussion of disparate disciplines and technologies as they apply to astronomical instrumentation. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to: · Machine learning applications in instrument control and signal detection · Optical component innovation due to design, manufacturing, or materials advances · General advances in signal extraction algorithms · Advances in instrumentation control and system design · Electromagnetic and non-electromagnetic detector advances · Proposed and theoretical remote sensing instrument concepts for electromagnetic and non-electromagnetic signal detection · Theoretical analyses of astronomical signal detection of general interest Reports focused on specific astronomical results from operating instruments are more appropriate for other topical astronomy sections of Frontiers. Specific instrument performance reports may be more suitable for other journals. This new Frontiers initiative in Astronomical Instrumentation will stimulate the rapid dissemination and critical discussion of the ideas and technologies that will be part of the next generation of remote sensing astronomical instruments. Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Astron. Space Sci.

Abbreviation fspas

Electronic ISSN 2296-987X

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , INSPIRE, CLOCKSS

Impact 4.055 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Astronomical Instrumentation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Astronomical Instrumentation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.