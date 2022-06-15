Scope

The Local Universe section is devoted to publishing high-quality research focused on the astronomy and astrophysics of the nearby universe, typically within a distance of approximately 500 Mpc

Led by Prof. Patricia Sánchez Blázquez from the Complutense University of Madrid, this section welcomes submissions across a wide range of astrophysical domains, connecting investigations on sub-parsec scales with those at cosmological scales. It includes both Galactic and extragalactic topics and provides a platform for studies that enhance our understanding of local cosmic environments and their links to broader astrophysical processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

the interstellar and intergalactic medium

star formation and stellar feedback

stellar populations and chemical evolution

high-energy astrophysics and compact objects

gravitational physics, dark matter, and dark energy

galaxy structures and dynamics

galaxy morphologies

galaxy groups, clusters, and large-scale structure

environmental effects on galaxy properties

We welcome original research that offers new insights into the physical processes shaping the local universe, whether through observations, theoretical developments, or simulations. Submissions focused primarily on instrumentation or technical methodologies fall outside the scope of this section and should be directed to more specialized venues such as the Astronomical Instrumentation section.

This multidisciplinary section aims to be at the forefront of transformative discoveries and to foster scientific dialogue within the astrophysics community. Our goal is to connect researchers across disciplines while also informing industry stakeholders, policymakers, and the public about the dynamic developments in local universe research.