Scope

The Low-Temperature Plasma Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring all interdisciplinary aspects of low-temperature plasmas, with particular focus on astrophysical cases.

Led by Dr. XinPei Lu from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the Low-Temperature Plasma Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plasma physics, which connect between traditional plasma physics and other disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

astrophysical plasmas

basic Processes in Low-Temperature Plasmas

ion and electron beams

plasma Applications

plasma Chemistry

plasma Diagnostics

plasma Sources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary applications and phenomena related to low-temperature plasmas.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Low-Temperature Plasma Physics section does not consider submissions focused on atmospheric science or wave propagation unrelated to plasma phenomena. However, system design studies with a foundation in low-temperature plasma physics are welcome. Additionally, studies that do not emphasize the fundamental principles or applications of low-temperature plasma are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plasma physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.