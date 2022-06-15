Scope

The Space Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of space-related physical phenomena in the entire region from the upper atmosphere out to the bounds of the heliosphere.

Led by Dr. Joseph Borovsky from the Space Science Institute (SSI), the Space Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of space physics, which aim to enhance knowledge and contribute to the development of this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

cometary interactions with the solar wind and magnetospheres

cosmic rays interaction with planetary magnetic fields

generation of radiation

interaction of the solar wind with planetary magnetospheres

interaction of the solar wind with the surrounding interstellar medium

interplanetary processes

particle acceleration in magnetized plasmas

physical processes acting in the solar wind

planetary ionospheres and magnetospheres

processes in the heliosphere and at the heliospheric boundaries

relativistic plasmas and shocks

space weather

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various processes taking place in fully and partially ionized space matter.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.