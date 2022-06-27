Main content

Specialty chief editor joseph e borovsky Space Science Institute Boulder , United States Specialty Chief Editor Space Physics

Scope Throughout the space environment rich and varied physical processes occur, often processes that cannot be studied in the laboratory. In situ measurements by spacecraft are rare and difficult to make, but unique and extremely valuable. Since the 1960’s these measurements have been accumulating from throughout the ionosphere, throughout the Earth’s magnetosphere and in other planetary magnetospheres, in the solar wind from near the Sun to the end of the heliosphere, and beyond out into the local interstellar medium. In the space-physics environment we see a giant plasma physics system, and systems within systems, all driven by the Sun and its activity. The specialty section Space Physics welcomes submission of original observational, theoretical, simulation, experimental, and data analytical studies that provide novel insights into the various processes taking place throughout the space environment: The section also welcomes review articles, perspectives, opinions, methods articles, technology & codes articles, etc. Topics of interest include (but are not limited to): • Magnetospheric physics • Ionospheric physics • Solar wind physics • Coronal physics • Space plasma physics (waves, reconnection, turbulence, transport, particle acceleration) • Solar wind interactions with Earth, planets, comets, the interstellar medium, … • Shock physics • Energetic particles in the heliosphere • Space Weather Research at the forefront of science is published in the Space Physics Section of Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences. The international research community has the opportunity to drive research progress by proposing Frontiers “Research Topics”. These are collections of papers on a focused topic, which can encompass original research, reviews, instrument designs, perspectives, commentaries etc. Please contact the Journal Team or Specialty Chief Editor to discuss your ideas/questions. Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

