Scope

The Data Visualization section of Frontiers in Bioinformatics publishes work using visualization to explore biological data, unearth insights, or communicate discoveries.

In addition to bioinformatics visualization using standard computer monitors, the section scope includes emerging display technologies (e.g., extended reality), as well as physical models created, for example, by 3D printing. Also within scope is work combining visualization with other sensory modalities, e.g., via sonification or haptic interfaces.

This interdisciplinary section publishes a variety of contributions, such as:

• Research findings made using visual analysis

• New software tools or prototypes

• Novel visual encodings or methods

• User studies, case studies, or design studies





At the authors’ request, it may be possible to cross-list multidisciplinary work as part of a Research Topic within other Frontiers in Bioinformatics’ Synthetic Biology),



Manuscripts with no application to life sciences data do not fall within this section’s scope. Submissions using generally misleading visualization strategies, such as rainbow color maps, will be rejected unless specific justification is provided. The section scope includes visual analysis in bioinformatics, biomedicine, or biotechnology, as well as data-driven storytelling via illustration or animation for science communication, outreach, or education. Also included are evaluations of visual encodings, human-computer interaction, and user experience design. We also welcome work on improving existing tools, using established visual methods in novel ways, or incorporating practices from related fields, such as cinematography, game design, or other creative arts.At the authors’ request, it may be possible to cross-list multidisciplinary work as part of a Research Topic within other Frontiers in Bioinformatics’ sections) or other Frontier journals’ (e.g., Systems Biology) Computer Science) , or Applied Mathematics and Statistics) Manuscripts with no application to life sciences data do not fall within this section’s scope. Submissions using generally misleading visualization strategies, such as rainbow color maps, will be rejected unless specific justification is provided.

The Data Visualization section is a community partner of the International Meeting on Visualizing Biological Data (VIZBI). We particularly welcome work aligned with the VIZBI community’s interests, including visualization methods and tools for biological discovery, visual communication of complex life-science data, and rigorous evaluation of visualization systems in realistic biological workflows.