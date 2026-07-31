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Original Research

Published on 02 Jul 2026

Transient biological response of human mesenchymal stem cells to a single wideband high-power electromagnetic pulse exposure: a preliminary study

in Cellular Biochemistry

  • Alicja Trębińska-Stryjewska
  • Monika Dobrzyńska
  • Rafał Bogdan Lewandowski
  • Wiktoria Kasprzycka
  • Małgorzata Stępińska
  • Paulina Natalia Osuchowska
  • Łukasz Paweł Osuchowski
  • Jacek Starzyński
  • Zygmunt Mierczyk
  • Elżbieta Anna Trafny
Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology
doi 10.3389/fcell.2026.1873951
  • 571 views