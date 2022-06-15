Scope

The Bacteria and Host section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate interactions between bacterial pathogens and their host organisms.

Led by Dr. Mariola Ferraro from the University of Florida, Dr. Yousef Abu Kwaik from University of Louisville (Louisville, United States) and Dr. Rey Carabeo from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Bacteria and Host section welcomes submissions in various domains of host-pathogen interactions, which explore the connections between cellular and organism-level responses to bacterial infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models and their relevance to human health

biochemical modulations in response to bacterial infection

biological modulations in response to bacterial infection

cellular responses to bacterial infection

complex tissue and organoid cultures in studying host-pathogen interactions

host cell responses involving vesicular and organellar modulations

single-cell studies of host-pathogen interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of host-pathogen interactions and their implications for human health and disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of host-pathogen interactions, animal models, cellular responses, and implications for human health, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Bacteria and Host section does not consider submissions focused solely on vaccine development, infection prevention, or dental research, as these topics do not directly address the bacteria-host interaction and its underlying mechanisms. Additionally, studies on molecular bacterial pathogenesis without a focus on host cell modulations in response to infection, physicochemical properties, and lncRNA studies are also excluded from this section's scope. The section aims to maintain a focus on the intricate interactions between bacterial pathogens and their host organisms, as well as their implications for human health and disease.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of host-pathogen interactions to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.