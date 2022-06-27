Main content

Specialty chief editor thomas rudel Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg Würzburg , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Bacteria and Host

Scope Bacteria and Host publishes research focusing on the interactions between bacterial pathogens and their host at the cellular and organism levels. The host can be animals, complex tissue, organoid cultures, or single cells, preferably with relevance to human health and disease. The host cell responses to bacterial infection involve cellular, vesicular, organellar, biochemical and biological modulations. If the main focus of the paper is on vaccine development and infection prevention, rather than cell host and bacteria interactions it should be submitted to Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics, Frontiers in Immunology Studies focused on molecular bacterial pathogenesis, in which host cell modulations in response to infection is not the focus of the studies, should be submitted to Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis. Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cell. Infect. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fcimb

Electronic ISSN 2235-2988

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.073 Impact Factor 5.9 CiteScore

Submission Bacteria and Host welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Bacteria and Host, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.