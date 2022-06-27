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University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Louisville
Louisville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Omaha, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacteria and Host
INRAE Centre Jouy-en-Josas
Jouy-en-Josas, France
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Jackson, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Instituto Español de Oceanografía, Centro Oceanográfico de Vigo
Vigo, Spain
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Duke University
Durham, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Evotec (France)
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
School of Medicine, University of Crete
Heraklion, Greece
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Bacteria and Host