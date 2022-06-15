Scope

The Biofilms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and understanding of biofilm lifestyles in microorganisms associated with human, animal, and plant hosts.

Led by Dr. Christophe Beloin from the Département de Microbiologie, Institut Pasteur, the Biofilms section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which connect fundamental and clinical research for the diagnosis, prevention, and mitigation of biofilm-related infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biofilm formation mechanisms

biofilm/host cell interactions

consequences of biofilm formation

in vivo, ex vivo, and in vitro models related to biofilm lifestyle

medical device-related biofilm infections

native tissue-related biofilm infections

pathogenic microorganisms and their biofilm lifestyles

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biofilm lifestyle of microorganisms and their interactions with hosts, as well as the implications for infection prevention and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of biofilm lifestyles, infection prevention, and treatment in microorganisms associated with human, animal, and plant hosts, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Biofilms section does not consider submissions primarily focused on antibiotic resistance or drug development, unless they have a fundamental basis in biofilm formation, structure, or function. Additionally, studies on bacterial pathogenesis will only be considered if they are directly related to biofilm lifestyles and their interactions with hosts, as well as the implications for infection prevention and treatment. Studies that do not address biofilm-related aspects will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.