nehal i abu-lail
University of Texas at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of Texas at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of the Free State
Bloemfontein, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
National Institute for Agricultural and Veterinary Research (INIAV)
Oeiras, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of León
León, Spain
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology, Faculty of Pharmacy, Medical University of Lublin
Lublin, Poland
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
SCELSE, School of Biological Sciences, Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
Long Island University-Brooklyn
Brooklyn, United States
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
Tripura University
Agartala, India
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Biofilms
National Institute for Agricultural and Veterinary Research (INIAV), I.P.
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Biofilms