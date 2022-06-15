Department of Microbiology and Parasitology, Faculty of Medicine, National Autonomous University of Mexico

Scope

The Clinical and Diagnostic Microbiology and Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of human infectious and immune-mediated diseases.

Led by Dr. Nahed Ismail from the University of Illinois Chicago, Dr. Rodolfo García-Contreras from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Dr. Yi-Wei Tang from Chongqing Medical University,Chongqing, China, this section welcomes submissions in the diverse fields of cellular and infection microbiology and clinical immunology, bringing together the understanding of microbial and immune mechanisms with their clinical implications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Development and evaluation of novel diagnostic methods, including molecular, microbiological, serological, and immunological tests

Development and evaluation of novel prophylactic and treatment approaches for infectious and immune-mediated diseases

Detection of resistances to and mode of action of antimicrobial and immunomodulatory agents for diagnostic purposes

Studies on in vitro activity of bacteriophages, biocides, and other infection or immune control measures

In vitro studies on the activity of antibacterial, antiviral (including antiretroviral), antiparasitic, and immunomodulating agents related to human diseases

in vitro studies on the activity of antibacterial, antiviral (including antiretroviral), or antiparasitic agents related to human diseases

Mode of action of antimicrobial, antiviral, and immunomodulatory agents

Autoantibody testing, infectious diseases serology, histocompatibility testing

Clinical immunology research focusing on immunodeficiencies, hypersensitivities, autoimmunity, and transplant immunology

Development, validation, and clinical utility of tumor markers for early detection, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies, especially when associated with infectious disease or etiology

Translational studies integrating microbial and immunological findings into clinical practice

Neuroautoimmune disease and neuroautoantibody testing

Inflammatory and soluble markers of disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge across the spectrum of clinical microbiology and immunology, including diagnostics, treatment, and prevention strategies for infectious and immune-mediated diseases.

Particularly welcomed are submissions that support and advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of human infectious and immunological diseases, the development of novel diagnostic and prognostic markers, prophylactic approaches, and infection or immune control measures—contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Clinical and Diagnostic Microbiology and Immunology section does not consider studies focusing solely on gut microbiota, liver failure, or oncology without a foundation in clinical microbiology or immunology. Research that does not address the underlying microbial, immunological mechanisms, or clinical implications relevant to human disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies will be considered out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in cellular microbiology, infection microbiology, and clinical immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.