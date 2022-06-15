Scope

The Clinical Infectious Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing infectious diseases from a global health perspective.

Led by Dr. Barbara Spellerberg from Ulm University Medical Center and Dr. Ziad Memish from Alfaisal University, the Clinical Infectious Diseases section welcomes submissions in the various domains of infectious diseases, which connect interdisciplinary research to improve diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antimicrobial use

clinical microbiology and diagnostics

fungal infections

healthcare-associated infections

healthcare quality

international health

parasitic infections

pediatric infectious diseases

public health preparedness for pandemics and natural disasters

travel medicine

vaccines

viral infections, including HIV and viral hepatitis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of infectious diseases, aiming to enhance global health initiatives and promote optimal practices for diagnosis and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of infectious diseases, antimicrobial use, clinical microbiology and diagnostics, fungal infections, healthcare-associated infections, healthcare quality, international health, parasitic infections, pediatric infectious diseases, public health preparedness for pandemics and natural disasters, travel medicine, vaccines, and viral infections, including HIV and viral hepatitis (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Clinical Infectious Diseases section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on imaging techniques or cellular mechanisms unrelated to infectious diseases. However, studies that emphasize statistical analysis are welcome if they have a fundamental basis in the clinical aspects of infectious diseases and contribute to the understanding and addressing of the in-scope areas, such as antimicrobial use, clinical microbiology and diagnostics, fungal infections, healthcare-associated infections, healthcare quality, international health, parasitic infections, pediatric infectious diseases, public health preparedness for pandemics and natural disasters, travel medicine, vaccines, and viral infections, including HIV and viral hepatitis.