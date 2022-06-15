Scope

The Microbial Vaccines section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of vaccines for microbial diseases.

Led by Dr. Francis O. Eko from Morehouse School of Medicine and Dr. Slobodan Paessler from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, the Microbial Vaccines section welcomes submissions in various domains of vaccine research, which aim to enhance the prevention and treatment of microbial diseases affecting both human and veterinary health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models for microbial pathogens

chronic microbial infections

immunogenicity and adjuvants

microbial pathogens causing human and/or animal diseases

universal vaccines

vaccine design

vaccine safety and efficacy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and evaluation of vaccines targeting microbial pathogens.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and development of vaccines for microbial diseases, animal models for microbial pathogens, chronic microbial infections, immunogenicity and adjuvants, microbial pathogens causing human and/or animal diseases, universal vaccines, vaccine design, vaccine safety and efficacy (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Microbial Vaccines section does not accept submissions that focus solely on molecular docking, antigenicity and allergenicity, or T and B cell interactions without a fundamental basis in the development, evaluation, or improvement of microbial vaccines. However, studies incorporating these aspects within the broader context of vaccine research, such as those involving immunogenicity and adjuvants, are encouraged. Submissions lacking a fundamental basis in vaccine research for microbial diseases affecting human and/or animal health are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions based solely on computational data without any supporting experimental or clinical data will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of vaccine research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.