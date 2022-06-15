Scope

The Oral Microbes and Host section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of oral microbes and their impact on health and disease.

Led by Dr. Gena Tribble from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Dr. Hui Wu from Oregon Health and Science University, the Oral Microbes and Host section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular and infection microbiology, which explore the connections between oral microbes and their hosts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of therapeutics targeting oral microbe-host interactions

evolution, epidemiology, and natural history of oral microbes

host cellular responses and immune defense strategies

microbial virulence and evasion techniques of oral microbes

molecular and cell biology of oral microbes

oral microbes' communication and influence on each other and their host environments

trials of vaccines and probiotics targeting oral microbes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between oral microbes and their hosts, as well as their impact on health and disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of oral microbes and host interactions, development of therapeutics, and improvement of oral health, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular and infection microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.