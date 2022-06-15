Mission & scope

Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare is a multidisciplinary journal that contributes to the understanding of diabetes and its treatment in clinical settings.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr. Manfredi Rizzo (University of Palermo, Italy), Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare welcomes submissions in all areas of clinical diabetes research which improve treatment experiences and quality of practices for patients. Manfredi Rizzo has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the International Atherosclerosis Society (IAS) for the years 2025-2027 and as President of the Central European Diabetes Association (CEDA) for the years 2026-2030.

Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes is currently indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), the DOAJ, Scopus, and Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI).

Focusing on the clinical aspects of diabetes, the journal covers the following subject areas:

diabetes cardiovascular complications

diabetes clinical epidemiology

diabetes health services and health economics

diabetes inequalities

diabetes innovative devices

diabetes, lifestyle, and metabolic syndrome

diabetes multiorgan complications

diabetes nephropathy

diabetes nutrition and dietetics

diabetes and pregnancy

diabetes self-management

diabetes therapies.

With a focus on the clinical aspects of diabetes, ultimately aiming to improve treatment experiences and quality of treatment for patients, the journal is particularly interested in submissions that explore therapies, nutrition and dietetics, and self-management from a patient perspective. Furthermore, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus solely on general medical care, disease treatment, or the use of medical equipment without a relevance to clinical diabetes and healthcare are not suitable for publication in this journal. The journal's scope does not include studies that do not contribute to the understanding, prevention, and management of diabetes and its complications.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Clinical Diabetes and Healthcare is committed to advancing developments in the field of clinical diabetes by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.