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Università telematica San Raffaele
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Inequalities
Unit of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Diabetes Inequalities
Saint Camillus International University of Health and Medical Sciences
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Diabetes Inequalities
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Diabetes Inequalities