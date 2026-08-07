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Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Bucharest, Romania
Specialty Chief Editor
Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics
Lefkos Stavros - The Athens Clinic
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics
King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Diabetes Health Services and Health Economics